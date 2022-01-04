T-ara's Hyomin dating footballer Hwang Ui-jo

SEOUL • South Korean online media outlet Dispatch has the tradition of publishing scoops on celebrity relationships on the first day of the new year, but failed to do so this year.

Instead, it was beaten to the punch by the Sports Chosun newspaper, which broke the news yesterday that singer Hyomin of girl group T-ara is dating footballer Hwang Ui-jo.

Sports Chosun said the couple were introduced by an acquaintance and began dating in November. They are in a long-distance relationship as Hyomin, 32, is based in South Korea while Hwang, 29, is based in France for French Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.

Hyomin flew to Switzerland late last month to be with Hwang during a winter break for the French football season, Sports Chosun reported.

Dispatch also carried a story about the couple, with photos of them holidaying in Switzerland.

The managers for both celebrities have since confirmed the two are dating, saying they are still in the early stages of their relationship.

Hyomin, whose real name is Park Sun-young, debuted in 2009 as a member of T-ara and as a solo singer in 2014 with her debut EP, Make Up.

T-ara, now a quartet, made their long-awaited comeback after four years, with the single album, Re: T-ara, in November.

Hwang made his professional debut with K-League 1 club Seongnam FC in 2013 and was part of the South Korean Under-23 football team at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, where the team won gold by beating Japan in the final.

Last year, Dispatch broke the news that screen couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin from the hit romantic K-drama Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020) were dating in real life.