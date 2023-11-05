Swifties sing and dance to Taylor Swift’s concert film on its opening day

SINGAPORE - Taylor Swift has yet to land in Singapore for her string of six concerts, but Swifties here are already singing their hearts out at screenings of her documentary film in cinemas islandwide.

The pop star’s concert film, called Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, premiered in cinemas in Singapore on Friday.

As seen in videos posted on video-sharing platform TikTok, fans were unable to remain in their seats and many stood and sang along to hits from nine of her albums.

On the movie’s opening day at VivoCity’s Golden Village cinema, fans gathered at the bottom of the cinema hall to sing and dance along to Shake It Off and Bad Blood, singles from her fifth album 1989.

Among the excited fans in the cinema were Mr Nigel Lim and Mr Erwin Francis, who had dressed up for the occasion.

Both students donned a sash each; Mr Lim’s had the words “Miss Reputation”, to pay homage to Swift’s sixth album Reputation, while Mr Francis chose the words “Heartbreak Prince”, an ode to the singer-songwriter’s hit Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince.

Mr Francis, 20, told The Straits Times: “We were singing out loud and even danced at the back of the cinema theatre. We then danced at the front together with others towards the end of the movie.”