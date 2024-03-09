‘Looming sense of emptiness’: Fans react as curtain falls on Taylor Swift’s Eras gig in S’pore

SINGAPORE – Sadness. Emptiness. Sense of resignation.
Swifties, as Taylor Swift’s fans are known, are experiencing all this and more as her six concerts here wind down with the final performance at the National Stadium on March 9.
More than 300,000 fans participated in the extravaganza, which lasted more than a week.
Local Swifties are bracing themselves for life without Swift. Several of them with tickets to the 34-year-old American superstar’s final show told The Straits Times before the performance that they were looking to its end with “resignation and a looming sense of emptiness”.
Renee Teng, 14, said she was “very, very sad” about the end of The Eras Tour here, as it was the only event where she could bond with other Swifties. The Singaporean student has been going to the National Stadium after school every concert night for the past week with more than 300 friendship bracelets to exchange with other fans.
Another fan, MJ Bastilias, nine, said: “I don’t want her (Swift) to leave. I want to have her concert here always.”
Ms Hayley Chong, 25, who works in human resources, expects to experience “post-concert depression”.
She said: “I think I will go cry in a corner. At least I have Sunday to cry about it before going back to work on Monday.”
Student Phoebe Leong, who is waiting for her polytechnic studies to begin, and whose outfit was inspired by Swift’s Red (2012) album, intends to display the costume in her room after the show.
The 16-year-old said: “I was too young to watch Taylor Swift’s concert when she performed here in 2015. Even though I have not seen today’s performance, I knew that if she came back to Singapore again, I would definitely watch her.”
Her friend, Ms Chrystal Tiu, 17, whose outfit was inspired by Swift’s Reputation (2017) album, said: “We will rewatch the concert movie and relive the moments.”
They will keep their friendship bracelets, which they took months to create, in a box.
Mr Abdul Hanif, a Singaporean, has been a Swiftie since he was 14, and spent a few weeks creating his outfit, which reflects his interpretation of Swift’s albums.
The 27-year-old engineer said: “It is sad to see the concerts end, because this period has given us space to express our love for Taylor Swift, and the event has allowed many people from South-east Asia to come together.
“It is sad to see it all end. But we will be able to look back and see this concert period as a nice memory.”
Ms Tracy Low, 28, who works in marketing, has been a fan of Swift since she was 14. But the Singaporean said she is not sad that the show is ending, as she experienced it to the fullest.
“I went to the concert twice – on March 8 and 9. I also got to see a light and water show inspired by the tour at Marina Bay Sands on March 2, and take photos with installations themed around her music. When I had my nails done on March 7 at Bugis Street, every shop that I walked past was playing Taylor Swift songs.
“I don’t think this is something that can happen for any other artiste, and I feel very content and fortunate to be able to have been part of it.”
Ms Low will not be travelling to Europe to follow The Eras Tour when it goes there in May. But she feels she can still maintain her connection with Swift’s music, since a new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is slated to be released in April 2024.
She said: “I am really looking forward to the new album, and hope she will come back to Singapore in the next two years to promote this new album. I know that will be a long time, but I am already thankful to have experienced this tour.
Even after The Eras Tour bids farewell to the Lion City, there will still be other Swift-related events here.
An Afterglow Party will be held on March 15 at the Main Street Commissary at Rowell Road, and will feature a trivia quiz, as well as a screening of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023) concert film.
Filipino drag queen Taylor Sheesh, who has been impersonating the pop star, has two upcoming performances – on March 16 and 17 – at the Hard Rock Cafe on Cuscaden Road.
The Eras Tour is currently set to end on Dec 8, 2024, with a performance in Vancouver, Canada.