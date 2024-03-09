‘Looming sense of emptiness’: Fans react as curtain falls on Taylor Swift’s Eras gig in S’pore

SINGAPORE – Sadness. Emptiness. Sense of resignation.

Swifties, as Taylor Swift’s fans are known, are experiencing all this and more as her six concerts here wind down with the final performance at the National Stadium on March 9.

More than 300,000 fans participated in the extravaganza, which lasted more than a week.

Local Swifties are bracing themselves for life without Swift. Several of them with tickets to the 34-year-old American superstar’s final show told The Straits Times before the performance that they were looking to its end with “resignation and a looming sense of emptiness”.

Renee Teng, 14, said she was “very, very sad” about the end of The Eras Tour here, as it was the only event where she could bond with other Swifties. The Singaporean student has been going to the National Stadium after school every concert night for the past week with more than 300 friendship bracelets to exchange with other fans.

Another fan, MJ Bastilias, nine, said: “I don’t want her (Swift) to leave. I want to have her concert here always.”

Ms Hayley Chong, 25, who works in human resources, expects to experience “post-concert depression”.

She said: “I think I will go cry in a corner. At least I have Sunday to cry about it before going back to work on Monday.”