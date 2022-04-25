Supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrates 27th birthday in style

NEW YORK - American supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated her 27th birthday on Saturday (April 23) with a raft of celebrity family and friends, including actress Blake Lively and fellow model Emily Ratajkowski.
Fashion magazine Vogue reported that the birthday party at a private social club in New York City was "like a mini fashion show".
An Instagram post by Hadid's father Mohamed shows Gigi in a revealing white lace number that included a corset top, long overcoat and matching trousers from luxury brand Dion Lee.
Paparazzi snaps show Lively in a short, form-fitting purple mini-dress, while Ratajkowski was seen in a vibrant red full-length dress with cutouts and a bright blue insert.
Mohamed Hadid, a real-estate developer of Palestinian descent, also made multiple social media posts to celebrate the occasion.
One was an undated shot of him with Gigi as a toddler,while another featured baby Gigi with his oldest daughter, Alana, now 36.
The 73-year-old has four other children, including Bella, 25 - who also shared childhood photos of Gigi in her own birthday tribute post.
"You teach me something new every day, and sometimes I just smile because I feel so lucky to be your baby sister," she wrote on Instagram on Saturday.
"Thank you for being born so that I could be born that was very sweet of you," she added jokingly.
The photo gallery accompanying the touching note spans the decades - from a shot of Gigi holding a newborn Bella to more recent behind-the-scenes pictures of the sisters during various modelling jobs.