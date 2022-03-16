Supermodel Bella Hadid regrets getting nose job at age 14

NEW YORK - Supermodel Bella Hadid has admitted to getting a nose job at 14 in a recent interview with American fashion publication Vogue.

The 25-year-old American model is on the cover of the April issue.

Hadid said that she regretted her teenage choice to go under the knife: "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it."

Hadid, whose sister Gigi is also famous for walking the fashion runways, denied that she had other work done on her face though.

"I have never used filler. Let's just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it's not for me. Whoever thinks I've gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it's called - it's face tape. The oldest trick in the book," she said.

Hadid spoke about struggling with her body image and other mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression - partly due to comparisons with her older sister.

"I was the uglier sister (while growing up). I was the brunette. I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing," she recalls. "That's really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it."

She also described how being prescribed Adderall in high school partly triggered a teenage struggle with anorexia.

Adderall is an amphetamine often used to treat attention deficit disorders. One of its documented side effects includes appetite suppression and weight loss.

"I was on this calorie-counting app, which was like the devil to me... I'd pack my little lunch with my three raspberries, my celery stick. I was just trying, I realise now, to feel in control of myself when I felt so out of control of everything else," said Hadid.

She said her relationship with food has since improved, but added: "I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that period in my life."