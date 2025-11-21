Superman actor David Corenswet films STB video during first visit to Singapore in October

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

American actor David Corenswet at the Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree in October.

SINGAPORE – Superman was recently in town for the first time – and, boy, did he fly high.

American actor David Corenswet, who played the DC superhero in the 2025 movie Superman, visited Singapore during the Formula One Singapore Airline s Singapore Grand Prix 2025 in October.

During that time, he also visited many local attractions, which are captured in a new video filmed in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), released on Nov 21 via Corenswet’s Instagram account as well as STB’s Visit Singapore social media pages.

In his post, he wrote that “you’ve gotta experience these top-tier Singapore experiences for yourself”.

The 32-year-old tried indoor skydiving at Sentosa’s iFly Singapore, which has been rebranded to AltitudeX since early November 2025 . There, he soared in the attraction’s wind tunnel with local indoor skydiving world champion Kai Minejima-Lee.

He also reached new heights amid the lush treetops of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree , immersed in the peace and serenity of the glistening Upper Seletar Reservoir.

In addition, he scaled the undulating trails of Henderson Waves alongside locals and dogs while watching Singapore’s urban jungle unfold beneath his feet.

American actor David Corenswet at the Henderson Waves, the tallest pedestrian bridge in Singapore at Telok Blangah Hill Park. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

And he mixed with other “high-fliers” such as rainbow-coloured lories and Sally, a beloved oriental pied hornbill at Bird Paradise. In the video, he said of Sally: “Oh, you’re so sweet.”

American actor David Corenswet with Sally, an oriental pied hornbill native to Singapore and a resident of the Kuok Group Wings of Asia walk-through aviary in Bird Paradise. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

Corenswet is best known for his role as the Man of Steel, and will also star in the upcoming sequel Man Of Tomorrow (2027).

He said in a press statement: “The Grand Prix roared, no doubt, but the real noise came from the fans flooding downtown to cheer on the teams. Felt like all of Singapore was in attendance, not to mention visitors from around the world.

“Beyond the night race, I tried indoor skydiving – felt pretty good about myself until the world champ spun circles around me. Less than an hour later, I was walking above the trees, looking down at skyscrapers tangled in jungle and making friends with a hornbill. It’s a metropolis nestled in a wild, natural landscape. Worth experiencing for yourself.”

American actor David Corenswet (in red) tried indoor skydiving at Sentosa’s iFly Singapore, which has been rebranded to AltitudeX since early November. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

Ms Tan Yen Nee, STB’s executive director (brand), said: “We are thrilled to partner David, who showcased Singapore’s ‘high life’ from a completely fresh perspective.

“This collaboration is all about creating deeper connections with international audiences through authentic storytelling that resonates. The video captures our latest ‘We don’t wait for fun’ campaign spirit, speaking directly to Gen Zs and millennials, who seek unique and memorable experiences.

“We hope to give international visitors a glimpse of Singapore’s distinctive offerings and inspire them to come and discover Singapore for themselves.”