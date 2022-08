LOS ANGELES - As if the Marvel Cinematic Universe was not already crowded enough, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law introduces a new superhero to the fold - lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), who takes on cases involving superhumans.

And she happens to be superhuman too, able to instantly transform into a giant green version of herself just like her cousin the Hulk, also known as Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), from whom she acquires these powers after getting a blood transfusion.