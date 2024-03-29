Super Junior’s Ryeowook to wed former Tahiti member Ari in May

South Korean singer Ryeowook of K-pop’s Super Junior will be marrying his girlfriend Ari in May, becoming the second member of the boy band to tie the knot.

Ryeowook, 36, addressed the group’s fans E.L.F in a handwritten note on social media on March 29.

“As all of you know, there is someone whom I have been seeing,” he wrote in Korean, according to a translation by Korea JoongAng Daily. “A desire to form a family with her naturally emerged as we continued our relationship.”

Ryeowook, whose full name is Kim Ryeo-wook, admitted in September 2020 that he was dating South Korean singer Ari, 29, whom he reportedly met through a mutual acquaintance.

Ari, whose real name is Kim Sun-young, was originally part of girl group Tahiti, which debuted in 2012. The band disbanded in 2018.

“The decision was not made hastily,” he wrote. “After discussions with (Super Junior) members and company staff, we have decided to have the wedding in late May of this year.”