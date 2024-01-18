Super Junior’s Kyuhyun to hold solo show in Singapore on March 30

SEOUL – South Korean singer Kyuhyun, whose full name is Cho Kyu-hyun, will be touring Asia in March.

It is his first solo concert tour since his debut as a member of K-pop boy band Super Junior in 2005.

The 2024 Kyuhyun Asia Tour Restart will kick off with a three-day concert at Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Seoul from March 8 to 10.

The 35-year-old, who is also a TV host and musical singer, will then meet fans in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia.

Ticketing details for the Singapore leg have yet to be announced.

Kyuhyun’s tour as a solo artiste is expected to include songs from Restart, his latest solo EP that was released on Jan 9.

The EP topped the iTunes top albums chart in 15 countries and regions around the world shortly after its release.

In November 2023, the singer was slightly injured when he attempted to restrain a woman wielding a knife in western Seoul. She had broken into the dressing-room area of the musical Ben-Hur, which he was starring in. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK