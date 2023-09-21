Super Junior’s Choi Si-won meets PM Lee at F1 race

South Korean singer-actor Choi Si-won (left) posted the photo on social media early on Thursday. PHOTO: CHOI SIWON/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE - South Korean singer-actor Choi Si-won has shared a photo he took with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong over the weekend.

Choi, a member of K-pop boy band Super Junior, posted the photo on social media early on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who has taken Singapore’s culture, diplomacy, and defence to the next level over the past 20 years,” wrote Choi, who is also the Unicef Regional Ambassador for East Asia and Pacific.

“Your achievements will be a great inspiration to the world. It’s an honour to meet you, Prime Minister.”

While Choi did not state where the photo was taken, it was likely at the the Formula One (F1) Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, as the photo showed him wearing a lanyard printed with the words “Paddock Club”.

He also met Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin at the F1 race, with Lin posting on social media on Monday photos of them together at the event.

Choi was also seen on the F1 tracks with Indonesian actress Raline Shah, according to a TikTok account. Both of them previously met at the Asean Business and Investors Summit in Jakarta earlier in September.

He was also seen at the Singapore Recreation Club, according to a post by the club on social media on Tuesday.

