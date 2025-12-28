‘Super hot’ Christmas for Hong Kong star Miriam Yeung, who spent it in Penang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Who says Christmas should be chilly and wintry? Certainly not Miriam Yeung.

On Dec 25, the Hong Kong singer-actress posted a photo of herself donning sunglasses and dressed in a relaxed outfit of short-sleeved T-shirt and pinafore-style dress. A crossbody bag was casually slung on one shoulder.

In her post dotted with Christmas tree and fire emojis, she wished her fans a Merry Christmas and added: “Chillin’ in a super hot spot for Xmas right now.”

While the 51-year-old did not identify where she was, it was not hard to guess.

Behind her was the Eastern & Oriental Penang hotel, a landmark in the heart of George Town, Penang’s capital. Known as E&O to generations of travellers, the British colonial-style luxury hotel was established in 1885.

Penang Global Tourism later shared a screengrab of Yeung’s post on its Facebook page, saying: “Miriam Yeung recently shared a photo of herself spending Christmas in a ‘super hot spot’.” While she did not reveal the location, sharp-eyed fans were quick to recognise the surroundings as Penang.

“From the familiar streets to the unmistakable tropical charm, the clues were all there. This Christmas, it seems Penang has once again captured hearts – even among celebrities. The Penang Global Tourism warmly welcomes Miriam Yeung and wishes her a wonderful stay in Penang.”

It appears Yeung visited the state for a few days with her husband, public relations officer Real Ting, 46.

On Dec 28, Mr Ting uploaded a photo of The Founder Hutton, a cafe also located in Penang, to his Instagram Stories, as well as a photo of his meal there. Yeung then reposted his Instagram Story, adding the caption “Thank you” with a purple heart.

The star recently held four concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum from Nov 29 to Dec 2 to celebrate her 30th anniversary in showbiz. She sang Cantonese numbers such as Individual Visitor (2004) and The Wild Child (2001).

“Thank you all so much for the past years, thank you to everyone who loves me, my family,” she said during one of the shows. “Now that I am (51), I have used my identity as a singer and music as a way to understand myself and comprehend life.

“Thirty years later, I finally realise that I need to give back to all those who support and love me.”