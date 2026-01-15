Suhaimi Yusof reads by himself on weekends, says books are ‘trusted friends who share their secrets’

Singaporean host-actor Suhaimi Yusof reading the book The Works of Oscar Wilde (2000) in between film shoots on a weekend.

Who: Singaporean host Suhaimi Yusof, who hosted the National Day Parade for four consecutive years, from 2009 to 2012. Also an actor, the 56-year-old has appeared in several Channel 5 productions, such as sitcom Police & Thief (2004 to 2010) and satirical comedy series The Noose (2007 to 2016). His performance in the latter earned him the Best Comedy Performance award at the 2011 Asian Television Awards.

The Fly Entertainment artiste is also among the voice talents featured in the immersive virtual-reality experience VR60 – Experience Singapore’s Timeless Story, now on at creative lifestyle destination New Bahru’s Lawn until March 29. This experience, which can be paid for using SG Culture Pass credits, uses storytelling, music and technology to bring Singapore’s cultural heritage to life. He is married to Ms Siti Yuhana Sulaiman, 56, a homemaker , and they have three children – Amirul, 30; Nurjannah, 28; and Sufi, 26.

“Meeting people is part of my work, so on weekends, I don’t want to meet anyone apart from my family. All I want is to read books by myself, anywhere – at home, in a cafe, in between film shoots or by the beach. This can take up most of my day.

I read mostly non-fiction, from politics to religion, and in English and Malay. To me, books are like trusted friends who share their secrets.

One book I read recently is Between Two Hearts – Guide To Love, Marriage And Boundaries (2025) by Malaysian writer Norashikin Abdul Latiff, who went through a divorce. It is a guide to relationships and communication, as well as the roles and responsibilities of spouses, combining personal lessons, practical tools and Islamic values.

Although I have a very happy marriage and family life, this book piqued my curiosity and I finished it with a clearer sense of the actions and attitudes which make a difference to the quality of my relationships. It was like gaining the experience of going through a divorce and picking oneself up, without actually going through the real thing.

Another book which I return to repeatedly is Rich Dad Poor Dad (1997), by American author Robert Kiyosaki and accountant Sharon Lechter.

I first found it a great introduction to financial literacy in 2001. But during the 2008 global financial crisis and 2020 stock market crash amid the Covid-19 pandemic, I came back to it to better understand the significance of acquiring assets and generating income through businesses. This enlightening read led me to buy many of Kiyosaki’s other books too.

Every month, I buy at least three books. I probably own hundreds of them by now. Since 2007, I have kept them in an air-conditioned 140 sq ft storage space in Kallang, paying about $500 a month.

The cost is worth it to protect these books I treasure so much. I will never let anyone else in there. It is my secret space which I want to keep all to myself . ”

Singaporean host-actor Suhaimi Yusof reading the non-fiction book Maximise Your Brain Power: A Practical Guide To Stretching Your Mind (2002) in between film shoots on a weekend. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SUHAIMI YUSOF

Book It/VR60: Experience Singapore’s Timeless Story

Where: The Lawn @ New Bahru, 46 and 58 Kim Yam Road

When: Until March 29, 11am to 8pm (Mondays to Thursdays, non-peak), 10am to 8pm (Fridays to Sundays and public holidays, peak)