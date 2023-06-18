Suhaillah Salam sweeps two best actress awards at Pesta Perdana

SINGAPORE – Malay actress Suhaillah Salam went home with two best actress trophies at the Pesta Perdana awards show on Saturday.
The veteran star won Best Actress in a Leading Role – Drama Series for her role in Bidadari, about the exhumation of the Bidadari Cemetery. She also won Best Actress in a Leading Role – Drama Special/Anthology for her performance in Hari Raya Haji telemovie Tiga Hari Ke Korban.
Thriller series Identiti, about identity theft, was the big winner at the awards, sweeping five prizes, including Best Actor in a Leading Role – Drama Series for lead Norman Ishak and Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama Series for Siti Hajar Gani.
It had bagged three awards for directing, writing and digital short-form content at a separate gala dinner on June 9 for the creative and programme awards.
The supporting cast of Bidadari, which won Best Drama Series earlier, also won acting awards.
Veteran actor Rafaat Hamzah won Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama Series, while child actress Bella Putri clinched the Best Young Star award.
Veteran writer-actor M. Saffri A. Manaf took home the Lifetime Achievement award for his contributions to the local Malay entertainment scene throughout his 50-year career.
His notable works include his first radio script Sireh Pinang Sudah Dihantar, Pinangan Sudah Diterima as well as popular radio programmes Warung Mak Limah and Secawan Kopi.
The annual awards, which started in 1997, celebrates the excellence of Malay entertainment in Singapore and is organised by Mediacorp.