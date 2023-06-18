Suhaillah Salam sweeps two best actress awards at Pesta Perdana

SINGAPORE – Malay actress Suhaillah Salam went home with two best actress trophies at the Pesta Perdana awards show on Saturday.

The veteran star won Best Actress in a Leading Role – Drama Series for her role in Bidadari, about the exhumation of the Bidadari Cemetery. She also won Best Actress in a Leading Role – Drama Special/Anthology for her performance in Hari Raya Haji telemovie Tiga Hari Ke Korban.

Thriller series Identiti, about identity theft, was the big winner at the awards, sweeping five prizes, including Best Actor in a Leading Role – Drama Series for lead Norman Ishak and Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama Series for Siti Hajar Gani.