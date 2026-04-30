Suffering from Pursuit Of Jade withdrawal symptoms? Binge-watch these other period C-dramas

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Dylan Wang (left) and Tian Xiwei in Chinese drama Guardians Of The Dafeng.

Guardians Of The Dafeng

Available on Viu

If you are still nursing a Pursuit Of Jade hangover now that the hit Chinese period drama has dropped its finale, Chinese fantasy drama Guardians Of The Dafeng (2024 to 2025) might be the rebound drama to hit “play” next.

The series follows Xu Qi’an, played by Dylan Wang, a modern-day office worker who wakes up to find himself in an alternate ancient universe of Dafeng – and in prison. Armed with his sharp wit, he talks his way out of danger.

He is soon recruited into an elite law enforcement group known as the Guardians. Using his knowledge of modern criminal investigation and his understanding of mathematics and science, the former police academy student tackles bizarre cases, earning a reputation as a top investigator.

Dylan Wang anchors Guardians Of The Dafeng with his charismatic performance and star power. PHOTO: GUARDIANS OF THE DAFENG/WEIBO

What sets this 40-episode series apart is its genre, which is part detective procedural, part wuxia fantasy and part comedic fish-out-of-water story. The appeal lies in its mix of suspense, romance undertones and intricate storytelling.

There is also Wang, who anchors the series with his charismatic performance and star power. Actress Tian Xiwei plays the sweet and naive Princess Lin’an, a contrast to her portrayal of the feisty Fan Changyu in Pursuit Of Jade. Her sizzling chemistry with Wang gives the series the added appeal.

According to Chinese reports, Guardians Of The Dafeng topped multiple streaming charts and received more than two billion views. It was also the most-watched drama in the evening time slot across all terrestrial channels in China for 26 consecutive days.

Who Rules The World

Netflix

Chinese stars Yang Yang (left) and Zhao Lusi in Who Rules The World. PHOTO: TENCENT VIDEO

Who Rules The World (2022) is a sweeping historical romance that features top-tier Chinese stars Yang Yang and Zhao Lusi. They play two legendary figures who operate under secret identities while navigating shifting alliances, war and succession struggles across rival kingdoms.

Yang is Feng Lanxi, a calm and highly intelligent prince known for his strategic mind and hidden ambition, while Zhao portrays Bai Fengxi, a spirited and highly skilled martial artist who values freedom and justice. Their relationship develops from mutual suspicion into partnership and, eventually, romance, forming the emotional core of the series.

Part of the show’s appeal lies in its “power couple” dynamic. Both leads are equally strong, independent and influential, which sets the show apart from more traditional hero-damsel storytelling. The production also stands out for its polished visuals, large-scale battle choreography and fast-paced political plotting.

The 40-part drama was a major commercial success, quickly surpassing one billion views on Chinese streaming platform Tencent Video 11 days after its release on April 18, 2022. It also ranked among the top shows on Netflix in multiple regions.

Legend Of Zang Hai

Viu

Chinese idol Xiao Zhan in Legend Of Zang Hai. PHOTO: VIU SINGAPORE

Popular Chinese idol Xiao Zhan takes on the titular role in this 2025 historical drama about court politics and revenge.

The plot follows Zang Hai, a young man who survives a devastating tragedy and reinvents himself to infiltrate the imperial court. On the surface, he is climbing the ranks like any ambitious official, but underneath, he is playing a long game of revenge, carefully navigating betrayals, secrets and power players.

While the 40-episode drama rides on Xiao’s huge fan base, giving it a massive built-in audience, the appeal lies in its tension-heavy storytelling.

Instead of constant action, it leans into mind games, strategy and psychological warfare. The tone is darker and more grounded compared with many fantasy-heavy costume dramas. This should appeal to viewers who prefer intelligent, slow-burning narratives.

Apart from garnering billions of views, Legend Of Zang Hai also won numerous accolades, including the TV Series of the Year honour at the Weibo Awards Ceremony 2026.