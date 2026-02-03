‘Stupid and cruel’: Peta slams Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga’s Grammy performances

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sabrina Carpenter’s performance included her bringing out a white dove, while Lady Gaga wore a red-and-black Alexander McQueen Fall 2009 outfit that had feathers.

Animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has criticised Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga for using animals and animal products at their performances at the Grammy Awards on Feb 1.

Carpenter’s live rendition of her hit song Manchild (2025) at the ceremony in Los Angeles included her bringing out a white dove, which she held in her hands.

Peta referenced lyrics from the pop song in a post on its social media platforms criticising the 26-year-old singer. “Hey Sabrina, bringing a live bird onto the Grammy’s stage is stupid, slow, useless... and cruel!”

The bright lights and loud noise during the performance cause fear and distress for the animal that belongs flying free in the open sky, it added.

The caption on the post added: “The Manchild singer is giving childlike behaviour. Leave animals out of the #GRAMMYs!”

Peta also took issue with Lady Gaga’s performance of her 2025 song Abracadabra, which saw her wearing a red-and-black Alexander McQueen Fall 2009 outfit that had feathers.

“Lady Gaga, let birds keep their feathers!” the organisation wrote in a post on social media. “Feathers belong on birds and birds should be free, not in cages. Not sure what @ladygaga’s #GRAMMYs message is, but that’s PETA’s. Whether they’re plucked out while the bird is alive, or after they are killed, the bird always suffers,” it added in the captions.

Peta then took aim at rapper-producer Pharrell, who was honoured with a Dr Dre Global Impact Award at the ceremony. “Hey @Pharrell, heard you mentioned at the #GRAMMYs as Men’s Creative Director at @LouisVuitton, we’re still waiting for you to do the right thing. Drop fur and wild-animal skins,” it wrote on X, referencing the 52-year-old hip-hop star’s title at the luxury brand.

In contrast, the group praised veteran singer Cher and multi-Grammy winner Billie Eilish for their awards that night, highlighting their work as animal rights advocates. Cher, 79, picked up a Lifetime Achievement award while Eilish, 24, won Song of the Year for Wildflower (2024).

“From working to help captive elephants to dogs suffering in the cold. Thank you for using your platform to change the lives of animals,” Peta wrote of Cher on X.

The group wrote of Eilish: “From powerful music to powerful compassion, our 2021 Person of the Year continues to lead with vegan values, fur-free fashion and respect for animals.”