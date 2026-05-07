Studio Ghibli awarded Spain’s ‘Nobel Prize’ for communication and humanities

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Mr Miguel Falomir (centre), president of the Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities' panel, made the announcement on May 6.

OVIEDO, Spain - Japanese animation production company Studio Ghibli was awarded the Princess of Asturias Award - considered the Spanish equivalent of the Nobel Prize - for communication and humanities in 2026, according to the foundation.

“Its productions are characterised by great creativity, handcrafted animation and the exploration of themes such as love of nature, tolerance and respect for human beings, especially the elderly,” the Princess of Asturias Foundation said on May 6.

The awards ceremony is usually held at the end of October in Oviedo, the capital city of the principality of Asturias in northern Spain.

Studio Ghibli was founded in 1985 by Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki, late director Isao Takahata and producer Toshio Suzuki. The studio is known for producing animated films such as My Neighbour Totoro (1988), Spirited Away (2001) and Ponyo (2008).

Studio Ghibli was co-founded by Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki in 1985. PHOTO: REUTERS

The Spanish accolade for Ghibli comes after the studio was presented with the honorary Palme d’Or, an award granted to those who have long distinguished themselves in cinema, at the Cannes Film Festival in France in 2024.

The Princess of Asturias Foundation was established in 1980 by the then Prince of Asturias, now King Felipe VI, and has bestowed awards since 1981. It includes eight categories including arts, sports, technical and scientific research, and international cooperation.

Internationally renowned writer Haruki Murakami became the first Japanese national to win the Princess of Asturias Award for literature in 2023. KYODO NEWS