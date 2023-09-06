Streaming sneaks: Big stars in big-budget series this September

SINGAPORE – Pirates, assassins and news anchors – the television slate in September is not just teeming with interesting characters, but also big stars, budgets and franchises. The Straits Times highlights five of the buzziest titles this month.

One Piece

Available on Netflix

Netflix’s latest investment in the vast world of Japanese manga has paid off.

The live-action adaptation of One Piece, the best-selling manga in history, broke the streamer’s record – previously held by Wednesday (2022 to present) and Stranger Things (2016 to present) – by claiming the top spot on Netflix’s charts in 84 countries since its release on Aug 31.

The fantasy-adventure series, set in a world of humans, mermen and human-reindeer hybrids, follows a boy named Monkey D. Luffy (Inaki Godoy) and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, who explore the world in search of a mythical treasure called One Piece.

It is one of the most expensive television shows ever made, with the budget for each of its eight episodes said to be around US$18 million (S$24.5 million).

Manga creator Eiichiro Oda served as the series’ creative consultant, and the show has been praised for its cast and fun yet faithful adaptation.

And at least one cast member - Japanese-American Mackenyu Arata, who plays the green-haired swordsman Zorro – has piqued the Internet’s interest with his boy band-worthy looks and muscular physique.

Why it is worth the watch: Even if you do not know the manga, One Piece is the most popular and expensive television show of the moment, so give it a shot to see what the fuss is all about.

A Time Called You

Premieres on Netflix on Friday