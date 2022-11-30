Streaming sneaks: Beloved series like Alice In Borderland, Single’s Inferno return for more in December

Survival, singles and sojus – December is a month when we can seek comfort in beloved favourites. Return to familiar characters and worlds as new seasons, spin-offs and specials of crowd-pleasing television shows premiere over the holiday season.
Alice In Borderland 2
Premieres on Netflix on Dec 22
This 2020 Japanese survival thriller – about an ordinary man named Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) who finds himself stuck one day in a parallel version of Tokyo with his friends – may have been released before Squid Game (2021), but the K-drama’s success has brought Alice In Borderland more attention.
It has similarities to Netflix’s biggest hit, as the group has to compete in dangerous games to keep surviving in the city.
They ally themselves with a young woman named Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) and while both Usagi and Arisu survive the deadly games of season one, some of their friends do not.
As they seek to escape the hellscape they have found themselves trapped in, they must compete in even wilder and crazier games.
Why it is worth the watch: If you cannot wait for the Squid Game sequel, this J-drama fills the gap.
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Premieres on Netflix on Dec 25
A spin-off of the popular fantasy series The Witcher (2019 to present), this prequel is set 1,200 years before the events of the show. It tells the story of how the first Witcher – a breed of superhuman monster hunters – were created and what happened in the lead-up to a pivotal event called Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged.
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh will appear in the series as the last member of her Elven tribe who is in pursuit of a blade that was taken from her people.
Why it is worth the watch: Gongfu screen legend Michelle Yeoh as an Elven warrior? Enough said.
Single’s Inferno 2
Premieres on Netflix on Dec 13
The hottest South Korean dating reality show of 2021 is back. In the world of Singles Inferno, contestants looking for love get shipped off to an island. Those who pair up successfully get to spend a night in a luxury hotel, while those who fail to find a partner have to camp outside on the beach for the night, an experience termed Inferno.
The first season shot to fame contestants like influencer Song Ji-ah, who became mired in controversy outside the show for sporting fake designer goods.
While the cast of the second season has yet to be revealed, a teaser showing shots of chiselled abs and bikini-clad bodies promises fans more gorgeous singles out on the prowl again.
Why it is worth the watch: Expect more of the same that made season one a hit – sunsets, singles and a lot of drama.
Work Later, Drink Now 2
Premieres on tvN (StarHub TV Channel 824/Singtel TV Channel 518) on Dec 10 at 9.15pm. Also available on Viu.
This slice-of-life South Korean series about three best friends who love to gather around and talk late into the night over soju, makgeolli and beer is back after its 12-part first season aired in 2021.
South Korean singer-actress Jung Eun-ji of girl group Apink plays a YouTuber and one-third of the close-knit gal pals. She is joined by Lee Sun-bin, who portrays an overworked television writer, while Han Sun-hwa takes on the role of a yoga teacher.
In a teaser for Season Two, the women take their drinks and chaotic friendship far away from the bustling city of Seoul and high up into the mountains, where they have gathered for a camping trip.
Why it is worth the watch: A great excuse to indulge in more drinks over the festive season.
Call The Midwife Christmas Special 2022
Premieres on BBC First (StarHub TV Channel 502/Singtel TV Channel 308) and BBC Player on Dec 26
When Christmas comes, so does the Call The Midwife Christmas Special.
The long-running BBC series (2012 to present), about nuns and nurses working as midwives in the poor Poplar district in London in the 1950s and 1960s, has enjoyed consistently high viewership over its 10-year run with gentle, heartfelt storylines of life, death and everything in between.
And every Christmas, it releases a 90-minute Christmas special. This year, the nurses are delighted to welcome a familiar face back to their clinic – Rhoda Mullucks (Liz White), whose baby was born with birth defects back in season five.
Why it is worth the watch: A cosy show to put on while digesting that Christmas dinner.