Streaming sneaks: Beloved series like Alice In Borderland, Single’s Inferno return for more in December

Survival, singles and sojus – December is a month when we can seek comfort in beloved favourites. Return to familiar characters and worlds as new seasons, spin-offs and specials of crowd-pleasing television shows premiere over the holiday season.

Alice In Borderland 2

Premieres on Netflix on Dec 22

This 2020 Japanese survival thriller – about an ordinary man named Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) who finds himself stuck one day in a parallel version of Tokyo with his friends – may have been released before Squid Game (2021), but the K-drama’s success has brought Alice In Borderland more attention.

It has similarities to Netflix’s biggest hit, as the group has to compete in dangerous games to keep surviving in the city.

They ally themselves with a young woman named Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) and while both Usagi and Arisu survive the deadly games of season one, some of their friends do not.

As they seek to escape the hellscape they have found themselves trapped in, they must compete in even wilder and crazier games.

Why it is worth the watch: If you cannot wait for the Squid Game sequel, this J-drama fills the gap.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Premieres on Netflix on Dec 25