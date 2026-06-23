Stray Kids to kick off new world tour, with Singapore stop in 2027

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South Korean boyband Stray Kids will embark on a new world tour this summer, starting with five concerts in Seoul before heading to major venues across Asia.

SEOUL - South Korean boyband Stray Kids will embark on a new world tour this summer, starting with five concerts in Seoul before heading to major venues across Asia.

Music label JYP Entertainment announced the first leg of the group’s upcoming world tour, Stray Kids World Tour: Run It, on June 23 through the group’s official social media channels.

The tour will kick off with five performances at KSPO Dome in Seoul on July 25, 26 and 29, and Aug 1 and 2.

The group will then continue the tour across Japan, beginning with two concerts at MUFG Stadium in Tokyo on Aug 29 and 30, followed by stops in Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka through late October.

Stray Kids’ tour will continue across Asia in Hong Kong and Taipei, Taiwan, in December. They will then perform in Bangkok in January 2027, before their concerts in Singapore on March 6 and 7, 2027.

More tour dates and locations will be announced, said JYP Entertainment.

Stray Kids’ concerts on Aug 29 and 30 at MUFG Stadium are expected to mark a milestone for the group, as they are set to become the first overseas male act to hold a solo concert at Tokyo’s national stadium.

The seven shows in Japan announced by the group are projected to attract approximately 370,000 concertgoers, according to JYP Entertainment.

The new tour comes about nine months after the conclusion of the group’s previous world tour, Dominate, which wrapped up in October 2025 with a concert at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon, South Korea.

The tour spanned 56 shows across 35 cities and marked the largest world tour of Stray Kids’ career to date.

Ahead of the upcoming tour, Stray Kids will release the digital single Run It on June 24 at 1pm local time (12pm Singapore time). The song, which shares its title with the upcoming tour, is described as capturing the group’s ambition and momentum as they continue to expand their presence on the global stage.

The track will also be included on the group’s upcoming EP This & That, scheduled for release on Aug 7.

Stray Kids are also expected to continue performing on the global festival circuit.

Following their successful headlining experience at the Governors Ball music festival in New York City in early June, which drew an audience of approximately 45,000 people, Stray Kids are set to headline Straycity in September.

The September music festival, centered on the group, is set to take place in Colombia, Argentina and Mexico. The group is also scheduled to perform at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil in the same month. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK