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Stray Kids make Billboard history with 9th straight No. 1

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Stray Kid’s 10th EP debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 369,000 equivalent album units earned in the US.

Stray Kid’s 10th EP debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 369,000 equivalent album units earned in the US.

PHOTO: JYP ENTERTAINMENT

SEOUL - Stray Kids have made Billboard 200 history, becoming the first act to debut their first nine charting albums at No. 1 with their new EP This & That.

The boy group’s 10th EP debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 369,000 equivalent album units earned in the US, including 357,000 in traditional album sales, according to a chart preview published on Aug 16. The figure marks the group’s biggest sales week to date.

The achievement extends a streak that began with the group’s 2022 EP Oddinary. It was followed by Maxident, 5-Star, Rock-Star, Ate, Skzhop Hiptape: Hop, Karma and Skz It Tape: Do It, with all nine of the group’s Billboard 200 entries debuting at No. 1.

Stray Kids had already become the first act in the Billboard 200’s nearly 69-year history to debut its first six charting albums at No. 1 with Hop.

The group subsequently extended the record to seven and eight before reaching nine – a first in the chart’s 70-year history – with its latest mini album.

The latest No. 1 also gives Stray Kids nine chart-topping albums, tying the Rolling Stones for the second-most among groups in Billboard 200 history. The Beatles hold the record with 19.

Stray Kids also remain the group with the most Billboard 200 No. 1 albums among K-pop groups and acts that debuted after 2000. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.