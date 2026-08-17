Stray Kids make Billboard history with 9th straight No. 1

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Stray Kid’s 10th EP debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 369,000 equivalent album units earned in the US.

SEOUL - Stray Kids have made Billboard 200 history, becoming the first act to debut their first nine charting albums at No. 1 with their new EP This & That.

The boy group’s 10th EP debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 369,000 equivalent album units earned in the US, including 357,000 in traditional album sales, according to a chart preview published on Aug 16. The figure marks the group’s biggest sales week to date.

The achievement extends a streak that began with the group’s 2022 EP Oddinary. It was followed by Maxident, 5-Star, Rock-Star, Ate, Skzhop Hiptape: Hop, Karma and Skz It Tape: Do It, with all nine of the group’s Billboard 200 entries debuting at No. 1.

Stray Kids had already become the first act in the Billboard 200’s nearly 69-year history to debut its first six charting albums at No. 1 with Hop.

The group subsequently extended the record to seven and eight before reaching nine – a first in the chart’s 70-year history – with its latest mini album.

The latest No. 1 also gives Stray Kids nine chart-topping albums, tying the Rolling Stones for the second-most among groups in Billboard 200 history. The Beatles hold the record with 19.

Stray Kids also remain the group with the most Billboard 200 No. 1 albums among K-pop groups and acts that debuted after 2000. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK