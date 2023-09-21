Stray Kids cancel Global Citizen Festival performance after minor car accident

SEOUL – Three members of Stray Kids were involved in a car accident on Wednesday, and as a result, the South Korean boy band have pulled out of Saturday’s Global Citizen Festival.

The K-pop octet were scheduled to perform at the music festival, which will be held at New York City’s Central Park. Instead, 3Racha – a side project involving Stray Kids’ rap trio Bang Chan, 25, Changbin, 24, and Han, 23 – will fill that slot.

According to the group’s agency JYP Entertainment (JYPE), Lee Know, 24, Hyunjin, 23, and Seungmin, 22, were involved in a minor car accident on their way home in South Korea.

While no one was seriously injured, the three members were taken to the hospital and “received a thorough medical examination”, said JYPE in a statement. “As they have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises, medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being.”

Global Citizen, the advocacy organisation behind the event, shared their support of the band and their fanbase on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our support goes out to the members of Stray Kids and our hearts are with Strays everywhere,” it said.

The free music event, which calls upon world leaders to address issues such as the climate crisis, equity for women and girls and poverty, will feature a global line-up including K-pop sensation Jungkook of BTS, American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers and Brazilian musician Anitta.

Stray Kids made their American debut at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony on Sept 12, where they beat fellow K-pop superstars Aespa, Blackpink, Fifty Fifty, Seventeen and Tomorrow X Together to win the Best K-Pop honour with their music video for S-Class.