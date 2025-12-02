Stray Kids become first K-pop group to top Billboard 200 album chart for 8th consecutive time

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

K-pop boy band Stray Kids have now landed eight albums at No. 1 since their first chart-topper Oddinary in 2022.

SEOUL - K-pop boy band Stray Kids landed their eighth consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their latest EP Do It (2025), becoming the first K-pop act to achieve this feat.

As at Dec 1, the record dethroned American pop star Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl (2025), which had been on the album chart for seven consecutive weeks.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, which calculates overall music consumption, including physical album sales, digital track downloads and streams.

According to music data company Luminate, Do It earned 295,000 equivalent album units in the US as at Nov 27. Of that total, 286,000 were from traditional album sales, highlighting the group’s strong physical album sales.

Stray Kids have now landed eight albums at No. 1 since their first chart-topper Oddinary in 2022. Since then, Maxident in 2022, 5-Star and Rock-Star in 2023, Ate and Hop in 2024, and Karma in June 2025 have all topped the Billboard 200.

With their most recent feat, Stray Kids extended their record for the most number of albums to top the Billboard 200 by a K-pop group.

They are followed by boy band BTS with six albums, boy band Ateez with two albums and girl group Blackpink, supergroup SuperM, boy band Tomorrow X Together, and girl groups NewJeans and Twice with one each.

Notably, Stray Kids are also the only act in Billboard history to debut at No. 1 with their first eight entries on the chart.

They now also hold the record for the most Billboard 200 No. 1 albums by any group worldwide in the 21st century. They are followed by BTS, American rock bands Linkin Park and Dave Matthews Band, each with six No. 1 albums.

Stray Kids’ sales performance places Do It as the seventh highest-selling album in the US in 2025, according to their agency JYP Entertainment.

Besides Billboard, the octet are also making waves across other major global charts.

In Britain’s Official Trending Chart, double title tracks Do It and Divine from the album ranked No. 5 and No. 9 respectively, as at Nov 25.

On Australia’s Aria Top 50 Singles Chart, Do It ranked No. 10, the highest chart position for a K-pop artiste in 2025.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids won Album of the Year for Karma at the 2025 MAMA Awards on Nov 29 when the ceremony was held in Hong Kong. The group are scheduled to perform at the 40th Golden Disc Awards in Taipei on Jan 10. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK