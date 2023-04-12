Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Jon Bon Jovi’s son

LOS ANGELES - British actress Millie Bobby Brown is to marry her long-term boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, she has announced on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old star of Netflix hit Stranger Things (2016 to present) took to Instagram to post a picture of her with Bongiovi – the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

The picture, in which she is wearing an engagement ring, was captioned: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”

The line is from American singer Taylor Swift’s hit song Lover (2019).

Bongiovi also posted the announcement on his page.

The couple have been an item for around two-and-a-half years, and social media speculation over an announcement has swirled for weeks.

Brown, 19, has previously called Bongiovi, 20, her “partner for life”.

The actress rose to global fame as the character Eleven in Stranger Things, the fifth season of which is expected shortly.

Bongiovi is an actor who stars in the forthcoming comedy Rockbottom. AFP

