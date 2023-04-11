Stranger Things animated series coming to Netflix

The series is part of the streaming service’s efforts to expand the hit show into a wide-ranging franchise. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Updated
Published
31 min ago

LOS ANGELES - An animated series set in the sci-fi world of Stranger Things is in development at Netflix, part of the streaming service’s efforts to expand the hit series into a wide-ranging franchise.

Netflix announced the series in a statement released on Monday but gave no title or release date and few details.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving,” the Duffer brothers, creators of the original Stranger Things series, said in the statement.

Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in 2016 and became the company’s most-watched English language series. The show tells the story of a group of teenagers battling unusual happenings in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Netflix had previously announced that a Stranger Things spinoff show was in the works and a play that will debut at London’s West End in November. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Netflix takes Stranger Things to the stage in London’s West End
Netflix greenlights a Stranger Things spin-off series to help build a franchise

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top