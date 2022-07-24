Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke is the spitting image of her mother Uma Thurman

LOS ANGELES - American model-actress Maya Hawke, the daughter of actress Uma Thurman and actor Ethan Hawke, posted on social media on Saturday (July 23) a photo of herself with her father on the red carpet.

In the photo, Maya Hawke, 24, looked almost like a carbon copy of her mother with her looks and smile.

Maya Hawke, who stars in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things (2016 to present), was promoting the limited documentary series The Last Movie Stars, which was created and directed by her father.

Ethan Hawke, 51, and Thurman, 52, were married from 1998 to 2005. They also have a son, Levon Hawke, 20.

Maya Hawke started out modelling before making her screen debut as Jo March in the BBC miniseries adaptation of Little Women in 2017.

She released her debut studio album Blush in 2020 and is set to release her second record, Moss, in September.

Ethan Hawke recently starred in the Marvel television miniseries Moon Knight (2022) and supernatural horror film The Black Phone (2022).

Thurman, known for starring in movies such as Pulp Fiction (1994) and Kill Bill (2003, 2004), recently appeared in the TV series Suspicion (2022) and Super Pumped (2022).