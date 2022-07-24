Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke is the spitting image of her mother Uma Thurman

Model-actress Maya Hawke (left) and her mother Uma Thurman. PHOTOS: REUTERS, UMATHURMAN/INSTAGRAM
Updated
Published
51 min ago

LOS ANGELES - American model-actress Maya Hawke, the daughter of actress Uma Thurman and actor Ethan Hawke, posted on social media on Saturday (July 23) a photo of herself with her father on the red carpet.

In the photo, Maya Hawke, 24, looked almost like a carbon copy of her mother with her looks and smile.

Maya Hawke, who stars in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things (2016 to present), was promoting the limited documentary series The Last Movie Stars, which was created and directed by her father.

Ethan Hawke, 51, and Thurman, 52, were married from 1998 to 2005. They also have a son, Levon Hawke, 20.

Maya Hawke started out modelling before making her screen debut as Jo March in the BBC miniseries adaptation of Little Women in 2017.

She released her debut studio album Blush in 2020 and is set to release her second record, Moss, in September.

Ethan Hawke recently starred in the Marvel television miniseries Moon Knight (2022) and supernatural horror film The Black Phone (2022).

Thurman, known for starring in movies such as Pulp Fiction (1994) and Kill Bill (2003, 2004), recently appeared in the TV series Suspicion (2022) and Super Pumped (2022).

Embed Instagram
More On This Topic
Netflix greenlights a Stranger Things spin-off series to help build a franchise
Uma Thurman is reportedly dating Bloomberg Media CEO Justin B. Smith

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top