SINGAPORE - Former radio deejay Jamie Yeo's recent househunting trip to England may have been disrupted by Storm Eunice, which battered northwestern Europe last Friday (Feb 18), but the forces of nature will not deter her from making the big move there come June.

The 44-year-old host and her British risk adviser husband Rupert, 43, flew to London on their own on Feb 12 to visit his parents, who are in their 70s, and to scout for their dream home.