Storm brews at Cannes over divisive Johnny Depp comeback

CANNES - The Cannes Film Festival was set for a stormy start on Tuesday as discontent rumbled over the organisers’ decision to launch with Johnny Depp’s comeback as the opening film.

The red carpet received a final vacuuming ahead of opening night, when some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are set to decamp to the world’s leading film festival that has turned the French Riviera resort into a hive of activity.

But while 21 films from around the globe are competing for the coveted top prize, the Palme d’Or, the festival has faced repeated questions over its choice of opening film.

The 59-year-old Depp will be feted on the red carpet, a sign of his ongoing popularity in Europe despite his megastar image nosediving in the US after toxic court battles with ex-wife Amber Heard.

His legal woes cast a reality-TV-like spotlight onto a turbulent private life involving alcohol, drugs and domestic abuse allegations.

But Depp has been gradually returning to work and arrives in Cannes with the French period drama Jeanne du Barry, playing King Louis XV, the 18th-century monarch who fell in love with a prostitute.

‘Violence in creative circles’

Although the film is playing out of competition, the jury for the Palme d’Or was asked about Depp’s presence on Tuesday.

Jury member Brie Larson, star of Captain Marvel and an outspoken MeToo supporter, looked flustered.

“You are asking me that? I don’t understand... Why me specifically?“ she said.

“I don’t know how I feel about it,” she added, curtly.