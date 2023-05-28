Stop and stare: Yes, that’s Marina Bay Sands in OneRepublic’s new music video

SINGAPORE – Singapore has left such an impression on OneRepublic, that one of the “stars” in the American pop-rock band’s new music video Runaway is Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Known for hits like Apologize (2007), Stop And Stare (2008), Counting Stars (2013) and I Ain’t Worried (2022), the group staged a concert at The Star Theatre on Feb 28 after playing here several times, including in 2017 and 2018.

Released on Friday, Runaway is an exuberant song that captures the free-spirited essence of travel and discovery.

Set against the Singapore skyline and waterfront, the music video – a collaboration between MBS and OneRepublic’s record label Universal Music Group – sees vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Drew Brown and Zach Filkins, bassist Brent Kutzle, drummer Eddie Fisher and keyboardist Brian Willett performing live at sunset atop the integrated resort’s SkyPark Observation Deck, with portions featuring MBS’ three iconic hotel towers.

Runaway marked the first time a production of this scale has taken place at the deck, with an elaborate set-up that included standing floodlights and a camera dolly rail track to capture 360-degree panoramic views.