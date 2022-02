SINGAPORE - The singer of home-grown hardcore band Stompin' Ground, Hafidz Samsudin, died of a heart attack on Wednesday (Feb 23). He was 50.

His mother, Madam Khatijah Abdul Wahid, 76, found him unconscious in his room at their Chai Chee Housing Board flat at about 2pm. He was sent to Singapore General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The death certificate listed the cause as ischaemic heart disease.