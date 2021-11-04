Stewart engaged to actress partner

LOS ANGELES • American actress Kristen Stewart said on Tuesday that she was engaged to her partner of two years, actress and writer Dylan Meyer.

Stewart, who came out as bisexual in 2017, said Meyer had proposed to her.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it... I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it," Stewart told SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

"It was very cute... We're marrying, it's happening."

Stewart, 31, plays Britain's Princess Diana in the film Spencer, which arrives in cinemas this week, including in Britain and the United States. She rose to global fame in the Twilight movies (2008 to 2012) and had dated her co-star, Robert Pattinson.

Her performance as Diana has won rave reviews, with many movie critics tipping her for a best actress Oscar nomination.

Meyer is known for her work on the Netflix movie Moxie (2021) and Web series Miss 2059 (2016 to present).

While the couple were first linked romantically in August 2019, Stewart revealed to Stern in November last year that they had first met in 2013 on a movie.

Their paths did not cross again until six years later, when they reunited at a friend's birthday party. As she recalled to Stern in the interview last year: "I was, like, 'Where have you been and how have I not known you?'"

Two weeks after meeting Meyer, Stewart professed her love at a bar late at night.

"Her friends were there or whatever. They walked out and I was just like, 'Aw man, I'm so in love with you.' Like, done."

