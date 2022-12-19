Steven Spielberg regrets Jaws’ impact on shark population

LONDON – American film-maker Steven Spielberg has said he truly regrets the “decimation of the shark population” following the success of his 1975 film Jaws.

His Oscar-winning thriller told the story of a man-eating great white shark that attacked an American seaside town, prompting a rise in sports fishing across the United States.

“I truly and to this day regret the decimation of the shark population because of the book and the film. I really, truly regret that,” Spielberg, 76, told BBC Radio’s Desert Island Discs programme, referring to the 1974 novel of the same name.

According to a study in Nature journal in 2021, the world’s population of oceanic sharks has fallen by 71 per cent since the 1970s due to overfishing.

The Shark Conservation Fund, meanwhile, says 36 per cent of the world’s 1,250 shark and ray species are now threatened with extinction.

Researchers have blamed films such as Jaws for playing a role in the public’s perception of sharks, driving support for killing them.

Others, however, argue that this attributes too much significance to the influence of Hollywood.

Spielberg, who is also known for Hollywood blockbusters including ET (1982), Indiana Jones (1981 to 2008) and Jurassic Park (1993), chose the 10 records he would take if he was stranded on a desert island in the Sunday broadcast.

‘It was a tightrope’

Asked by presenter Lauren Laverne how he felt about having real sharks circling his desert island, he said: “That’s one of the things I still fear.

“Not to get eaten by a shark, but that sharks are somehow mad at me for the feeding frenzy of crazy sports fishermen that happened after 1975.”

Spielberg also discussed his successful directing career, including his latest project – semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans (2022).

His latest film tells the mostly true story of his childhood and introduction to film-making in post-war America.

The film, starring Paul Dano and Michelle Williams, has received wide critical acclaim, picking up top nods at both the 2023 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.