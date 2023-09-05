Steve Harwell, former Smash Mouth lead singer, dies at 56

NEW YORK - Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of American rock band Smash Mouth, which was best known for its 1999 hit All Star, died on Monday. He was 56.

His death, at his home in Boise, Idaho, was confirmed by the band’s manager Robert Hayes, who said the cause was liver failure.

Smash Mouth was founded in 1994 in San Jose, California, and was made up of Harwell, guitarist Greg Camp, drummer Kevin Coleman and bassist Paul De Lisle. Its first success came with the song Walkin’ On The Sun, from the band’s debut album, Fush Yu Mang (1997).

An upbeat track with a dark undertow, calling to mind both American rock band The Doors and contemporary ska-punk, Walkin’ On The Sun, with songwriting credits going to all four band members, went into steady rotation on MTV and topped Billboard’s alternative chart.

The song’s music video laid out the band’s aesthetic and attitude.

Dressed in short-sleeve shirts and shades, with fedoras and soul patches, the four members looked like rougher versions of the image-obsessed retro hipsters depicted in the 1996 comedy Swingers. The video features a dance party straight out of a 1960s beach movie and ends with a drag-race crash, with Harwell – beefy, with tattoos on his arms – behind the wheel.

“The question of a particular style never once crossed our minds,” Harwell said in a 1997 interview. “We didn’t want to be labelled as a punk band, a ska band, a surf band, a rock band, a pop band or a whatever band. We just wanted to be us, Smash Mouth, and leave it to the people to interpret what we are.”

The band’s big-time crossover came with All Star, from its next album, Astro Lounge, in 1999.