Steve Chou reacts to being "judged" by younger singer on variety show

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Steve Chou has reacted to the controversy over a young singer allegedly being one of the mentors on a Chinese variety show where he was one of the participants.

Chou, 51, took part in the second season of The Treasured Voice last Friday (Jan 29), with Chinese singer Meng Meiqi, 22, alleged to be a mentor on the show.

Chou, who is also known as Xiao Gang and has more than 30 years of experience in the industry, performed the song I'm Sad with singer Ele Yan.

The famous song, composed by Chou, was performed by Taiwanese boy group 5566 and was the ending theme song for idol drama My MVP Valentine (2002), which starred 5566 members and Taiwanese singer Angela Chang.

Netizens have questioned whether Meng, a member of the defunct Chinese girl group Rocket Girls 101, is qualified to judge Chou, with some saying that she was not even born when Chou rose to fame with his song Hasayake in 1992.

On Tuesday afternoon (Feb 2), Chou, who is also known as the Godfather of Ballads, wrote in Chinese on Weibo: "As artistes, we can't escape the fate of being 'consumed' even though we have received lots of love and applause... It is enough that I got to go on a show to introduce songs which I have written years ago to friends of different ages and of a different generation.

"For me, music is something which lasts a lifetime by keeping pace with the times... It does not matter who is whose mentor. What matters is the dialogue with each other and listening to different ideas on music...There is no seniority whether you are on or off stage. What matters is the passion for music."

Meng's agency reacted to the "mentor" claim early on Tuesday, saying that she was there as a music partner and not a mentor to judge Chou.

Zhejiang Television, which is behind the variety show, also took to Weibo later on Tuesday to clarify that the show acts as a bridge for junior and senior musicians to discuss and exchange views on music, adding that it is not an elimination-type of talent reality show.

The other music partners on the show are Chang, David Tao, Hu Yanbin and Hu Haiquan.