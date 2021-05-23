Stephen Chow working with Netflix on animated film The Monkey King

Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Chow is set to executive produce an animated film, The Monkey King, for Netflix.

Due out in 2023, The Monkey King is inspired by classic Chinese tale Journey To The West, which features Sun Wukong as the mischievous Monkey King.

A huge fan of the Monkey King, Chow had written, produced, directed and/or acted in five movies based on the famous story.

These include blockbuster hit Journey To The West: Conquering The Demons in 2013, which spawned a sequel in 2017, and A Chinese Odyssey, a two-part Hong Kong fantasy-comedy cult classic in 1995.

"The Monkey King has endured for generations with his unique character and spirit," said Chow, who will work with producers Peilin Chou (Over The Moon) and Kendra Haaland (How to Train Your Dragon 2), and director Anthony Stacchi (The Boxtrolls).

The all-Asian cast of voice actors for the movie include Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang and Jolie Hoang-Rappaport.

Chow said: "I'm so excited to be collaborating with Tony, Peilin and everyone at Netflix to bring this joyful tale to audiences worldwide."