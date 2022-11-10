Stephen Chow asks fans to help name his social media community

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Chow, who used to have zero social media presence, has been busy interacting with fans since joining Instagram in October.

On Tuesday, the 60-year-old posted a photo from Kung Fu Hustle (2004), a movie which he directed and starred in.

“I will start all over again if the Axe Gang does not want me,” he wrote, referring to a notorious gang of characters in the film.

“What should I name my social media community? Everyone, suggest a name.”

The post attracted more than 3,500 comments, with many suggesting he incorporates the word “Sing”, a play on his nickname “Sing Yeh” and his character Chow Sing Sing in Fight Back To School (1991), in the name.