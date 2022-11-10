Stephen Chow asks fans to help name his social media community

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Chow, who used to have zero social media presence, has been busy interacting with fans since joining Instagram in October.
On Tuesday, the 60-year-old posted a photo from Kung Fu Hustle (2004), a movie which he directed and starred in.
“I will start all over again if the Axe Gang does not want me,” he wrote, referring to a notorious gang of characters in the film.
“What should I name my social media community? Everyone, suggest a name.”
The post attracted more than 3,500 comments, with many suggesting he incorporates the word “Sing”, a play on his nickname “Sing Yeh” and his character Chow Sing Sing in Fight Back To School (1991), in the name.
One star who has been interacting with Chow on Instagram is singer-actress Charlene Choi of Cantopop girl group Twins.
In another post last week, Chow had asked his followers which movie character of his they would like to see in the metaverse.
Choi, 39, who is a huge fan of his movies, wrote in the comments section, which had close to 3,000 suggestions, that she would love to see Ling Ling Fat from Forbidden City Cop (1996) as well as Chow Sing Sing.
To her delight, her idol replied: “Long time no see, when are you free to meet for dessert?”
Choi then wrote: “Wow. My idol replied to me. I’ve fainted.”
She ended the sentence with a string of ambulance emojis.
The fangirl even shared a screenshot of the exchange on her Instagram Stories.