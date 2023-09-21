Step into the unknown – experience Stranger Things like never before!

From now till Oct 1, fans will get to experience the Netflix hit series Stranger Things in person right here in Singapore.

Stranger Things – The Encounter offers fans an immersive, interactive experience, allowing them to experience the world for the first time ever from the perspective of their favourite Stranger Things characters.

Get ready to be transported back to the nostalgic 1980s, where every move is a step into the show’s universe. Fans will embark on a captivating tour of iconic locations of the sci-fi horror series on level seven of Bugis+ mall.

Enter Hellfire Club, where fans get to delve into adventures involving the fantasy tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Use the wall telephone at 1980s-styled Joyce’s House to listen to audio snippets of dialogue from harried single mum Joyce Byers. Engage in an interactive game at Hawkins Laboratory and experience the dramatic tearing open of the portal into the Upside Down dimension.

Step into Creel House, the final destination of the walking trail, and immerse yourself in the smoky, thunderous and twisted mindscape of the antagonist Vecna, complete with the eerie glow of strobe lights, towering life-size vines and hair-raising sound effects.

End your journey at Starcourt Mall, where you can fill your tummy and purchase event-exclusive Stranger Things accessories.

SPH subscribers can now enjoy 30 per cent off regular XPass (usual price: $39 on weekdays, $49 on weekends) and VIP XPass (usual price: $109 on weekdays, $119 on weekends) tickets. To enjoy the discount, redeem the promo code found at stsub.sph.com.sg/strangerthings and head over to the booking website to buy your tickets. This promotion ends on Oct 1. Terms and conditions apply.