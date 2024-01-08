Stefanie Sun’s sister hints at parents’ favouritism in reported fallout with singer

SINGAPORE - Two days after announcing that she is severing ties with her famous sister Stefanie Sun, Ms Sng Ee Mei has raised another possible reason why she is doing so.

“I’ve come across posts on Xiaohongshu about how my behaviour was due to my parents’ favouritism,” Ms Sng wrote in Chinese on social media on Jan 7, referring to the Chinese social media platform. “There is indeed a little bit of favouritism, but it’s more accurate to say that they are siding with power.”

Ms Sng, 40, is the younger sister of Singaporean singer-songwriter Sun, 45, and both of them have an elder sister.

“No love for the person with power. As for the love I want, there is only the Lord, hence @geneandgod,” Ms Sng added, referring to her username on Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

“I have figured it out a long time ago and I wish you all the best in your search for love.”

She dropped the bombshell in a Weibo post on Jan 5 when she appeared to announce she is severing ties with the Mandopop star.

“I’ve been living in the shadows for over 20 years, and from today, I just want to find liberation,” Ms Sng wrote on the eve of her birthday. “I’m not a celebrity, and yet I could not live privately. I just want to say that I’m no longer sisters with a certain person.”