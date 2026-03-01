Stefanie Sun drops new single ahead of 2026 concert tour

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Stefanie Sun released the song Brace, Brace on Feb 27, with the cover of the single depicting an astronaut in space.

SINGAPORE – Home-grown singer Stefanie Sun has launched a new single amid the second year of her Aut Nihilo concert tour .

The 47-year-old released the song Brace, Brace on Feb 27, with the cover of the single depicting an astronaut in space. She is also seen wearing an astronaut’s costume in promo stills. Its Chinese title translates to Going Down Like A Waterfall.

“This song reminds me of the feeling of singing on stage,” Sun wrote in Chinese on social media on Feb 26. “The song’s vitality carries a kind of guidance – that moment when we connect, impulsive yet serene.”

She added: “All our ‘what ifs’, ‘maybes’, divergent outcomes and countless unknowns – none shine as brightly as the present.”

Sun also thanked local singer Boon Hui Lu for writing and composing the song, and her music partner Miso Tan for producing it.

“It means I have a new song to share in the second year of the concert tour,” she wrote.

The Mandopop star kicked off her Aut Nihilo tour in Singapore in April 2025 and has performed it in cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, Kaohsiung and Nanjing.

She will continue with the tour in Hong Kong in March 2026 before taking it to cities such as Suzhou, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.