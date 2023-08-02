Staying Alive: Older music acts Sweet Charity, Shawn De Mello and Be Happy still rocking

But do not call it a comeback, he says, as he clarifies he did not stop singing even at his former day job.

As a member of the SIA Cabin Crew Performing Arts Circle and SIA Cabin Crew Music Society, he performed about five times a year at corporate events in Singapore, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Paris, Japan and Stockholm. “I’ve gone up on stage alone, singing for 2,000 people.”

He acted and sang in musicals such as Heart Over Heels – which was performed at the 2001 SIA Cabin Crew Charity Gala – and even appeared in one of the airline’s safety videos that gets played before every flight.

He is tight-lipped about his personal life and marital status, and will only say he has three children aged seven to 23.

But he credits his family for instilling in him the love of music. Growing up in a kampung in Siglap, his late father was a musician who played bass for acts such as veteran local rocker Douglas Oliveiro.

“I grew up going to see my dad at gigs. Everything I knew about music came from him. He had a wonderful way of teaching. He taught me three or four chords and then from there, I just naturally wanted to learn more. He could turn anything into music instruments, whether it is utensils or glasses filled with water.”

In 1988, encouraged by his family, he joined Talentime. He finished as a finalist but, more importantly, he scored a record deal and released his debut album the following year.

He represented Singapore in the 1990 Asia-Pacific Song Competition in Hong Kong and performed at major events, such as the launch of the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 1989.

From 1988 to 1990, he was one of the local stars who sang at Swing Singapore, the mega party in Orchard Road that attracted up to 250,000 revellers.

He became so popular that fans would search for his family’s home number in the phone directory and called to speak to him at all hours of the day. They would also send fan mail, which he says he still keeps in storage. People would stop him in the streets, but he says that his off-stage persona is very different.

“It was very flattering, but I was also very shy. When I get noticed in public, I feel very embarrassed,” he says.

His second album, a self-titled release, came out in 1991, but in the same year, his music career took a back seat after he enlisted in national service (NS), during which he was part of the Singapore Police Force Band.

After NS, he joined Kruger as a bass player. A few years later, he became a member of Oliveiro-fronted Energy, who were Singapore’s most prominent live band then. With the group, De Mello did residencies in not just Singapore, but also China and Indonesia.

After a few years in the nightlife scene, he felt he needed a break. “I told myself, Shawn, you’re 26, you still want to be a musician, running around, no CPF? So I resigned from Energy.”

In 1997, he joined SIA as he had always admired friends, and even a former girlfriend, who were part of the cabin crew. “I just wanted to fly and see the world while working,” he says of his reason for making the career switch.

He eventually rose up the ranks to become chief steward. But in recent years, the itch to focus on his music again became too strong to ignore. “I wanted to find myself, I wanted to focus 100 per cent on my passion, which is music.”

His repertoire with Leo ranges from classics by Frank Sinatra to modern pop from singers such as The Weeknd and Post Malone. He is also working on original songs.

He has plans to eventually start his own entertainment company because the pay for the average working musician seems to have gone down these days, he observes. “I want to bring up the value of all musicians, not just myself.”

