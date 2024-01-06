'Starsky & Hutch' star David Soul dies aged 80

LONDON - US-born actor and singer David Soul, a beloved 1970s icon for his role as Detective Kenneth ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson in the classic television series Starsky & Hutch, has died aged 80, his family announced on Jan 5.

UK-based Soul, whose decades-spanning career included work as a director, producer and singer-songwriter, died Jan 4 “after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family”, his British wife Ms Helen Snell said.

She added in a statement: “He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.

“His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

One-time heart-throb Soul starred opposite Paul Michael Glaser’s wisecracking tough guy Detective Dave Starsky in the wildly popular 1970s US series that was exported around the world.

The pair had cameos in a 2004 Hollywood remake of the hit show, starring Ben Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch, which introduced the legendary characters to another younger generation.

The original cop duo remained close over the years, with Soul describing Glaser as “my best friend, my brother” in a social media post last November 2023.

Soul – who had been living in Britain since the 1990s – was also known for his roles in Here Come The Brides, Magnum Force and The Yellow Rose.

At the height of his ‘70s acting fame, he also embarked on a music career, recording five albums, as well as later releasing a compilation album.

The tracks Don’t Give Up On Us, released in 1976, and Silver Lady, a year later, both topped the singles chart in Britain.

Silver Lady was used as the soundtrack to a commercial for Britain’s National Express coach operator in 2014, with Soul – in his trademark aviator sunglasses – singing along at the wheel.

“He was such a bright light and an inspiration for so many singers,” US musician and fashion designer Nikki Lund said, in one of many tributes posted online.