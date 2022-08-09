Stars wish Singapore a happy birthday on social media

SINGAPORE - Social media was a sea of red and white as Singapore celebrated National Day on Tuesday (Aug 9).

A number of Singaporean stars, such as actresses Zoe Tay and Chen Xiuhuan, singer Kit Chan, singer-actress Rui En, and actor couple Pan Lingling and Huang Shinan, were decked out in themed outfits to wish the nation a happy 57th birthday.

Rui En even went the extra mile, to pose in front of the iconic dragon playground in a long red gown.

In her caption, she wrote a little poem:

"How do I love thee, Singapore? Let me count the ways.

Rojak and tissue packets, 4D and hawker centres.

La and leh, sia and chey.

Red and white, MBS at night.

Crying at the parade, laughing in the rain."

Singer-songwriter Dick Lee, who has written several National Day songs, chose to sing We Will Get There, originally performed by Stefanie Sun in 2002.

"Here's a song I wrote 20 years ago," he said before launching into a rendition while playing the piano.