Stars and their CNY: Chow Yun Fat jogs, Rainie Yang goes marketing, Angelababy travels to Dubai

While many people spent the first day of Chinese New Year visiting relatives, Hong Kong movie star Chow Yun Fat jogged with fellow celebrities.

Hong Kong actress Adrian Wong, daughter of veteran actor Felix Wong, shared on social media on Feb 10 two photos of herself with her father, Chow and actor Michael Miu.

“Happy new year,” Adrian Wong, 33, wrote in Chinese. “I wish everyone good health, and the energy and spirit of the dragon and tiger.”

Felix Wong, 62, and Chow, 68, were wearing red jackets in the photo. Adrian Wong and Chow donned dark glasses.

Felix Wong and Miu, 65, were formerly members of Hong Kong broadcaster TVB’s famed Five Tigers – heart-throbs of 1980s Hong Kong television – together with Andy Lau, Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Kent Tong.