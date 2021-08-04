StarHub, Singtel TV offer free channel previews over National Day

SINGAPORE - Both StarHub and Singtel will be offering a free preview of their channels over the National Day period.

From Aug 6 to 10, Singtel TV customers can watch more than 140 channels for free, including on its mobile viewing counterpart Singtel TV Go.

These include channels such as Discovery Channel (Singtel TV Channel 202), HBO (Singtel TV Channel 420) and Jia Le (Singtel TV Channel 502), where the latest season of popular talent competition Sing! China is airing.

Those who are not Singtel TV customers can have free access to 30 channels on Singtel Cast - the telco's live television and on-demand streaming service - from now until Aug 13, as long as they register for a free Cast account.

StarHub's annual free preview of its more than 100 channels for StarHub TV+ customers will be from Aug 6 to 16.

This is the first time the preview will include on-demand channels such as BBC First and Hub Drama First.

BBC First has series such as incarceration drama Time, starring Game Of Thrones' Sean Bean; while the ongoing Chinese romance You Are My Glory, starring popular actress Dilraba Dilmurat and actor Yang Yang, is available on Hub Drama First. These will be made available to StarHub TV+ customers, in addition to live television channels.

Meanwhile, StarHub TV customers will get free access to live television channels during the period. Sports fans might want to catch German football league Bundesliga action from Aug 14 onwards at 2.30am on Hub Sports 2 (StarHub TV Channel 202).