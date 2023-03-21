Star Wars, Harry Potter actor Paul Grant dies at age 56

Actor Paul Grant, who starred in the Star Wars and Harry Potter film franchises, has died on Tuesday (Singapore time) at the age of 56.

The 1.32m-tall Grant had played an Ewok in the 1983 film Star Wars: Episode VI – Return Of The Jedi, and most recently also had an uncredited role as a goblin in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, released 2001.

He had also performed stunt work on various films, including Willow (1988), starring Val Kilmer; Legend (1985) alongside Tom Cruise; as well as Labyrinth (1986), which featured David Bowie as the antagonist of the film.

According to British newspaper The Independent, Grant was found by the police on March 16 after he collapsed outside King’s Cross train station in London.

An ambulance crew and medic were called to the scene, where he was treated and subsequently taken to the hospital, reported The Sun, citing a London Ambulance Service spokesman.

At the hospital, Grant was declared brain-dead.

The Independent reported that his family made the decision to switch off his life support three days later. His cause of death has not been announced.

His daughter Sophie Jayne Grant, 28, told The Sun that she was devastated, lauding Grant as a “legend in so many ways”.

“He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face,” she said.

Maria Dwyer, Grant’s girlfriend, called him the love of her life, and said that he made her life complete.

“Life is never going to be the same without him,” said the 64-year-old.