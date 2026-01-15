Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley visited Singapore’s Chinatown during the Christmas holidays

SINGAPORE - British actress Daisy Ridley was in town over the recent Christmas holidays, sharing a series of photos from her trip on Instagram and Facebook on Jan 14.

The 33-year-old, best known for her role as Rey in the Star Wars sci-fi sequel trilogy (2015 to 2019), included Singapore as one of several stops on what she described in the post as her “Christmas adventure”. It also includes photos taken in Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

One photo showed the interior of the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Singapore’s Chinatown, famous for its Tang Dynasty-style design. Another image captured the exterior of Masjid Malabar in Kampong Glam, a historic mosque known for its golden dome and blue and white tiles.

One photo shows Ridley having a meal in an unidentified eatery, with some commenters suggesting it was taken in Chinatown.

The photos also featured scenic views from other locations in her holiday. One shot looks like it was taken at the Hobbiton Movie Set on Waiheke Island, while another shows the Ngatoroirangi Mine Bay Maori Rock Carvings at Lake Taupo - both in New Zealand.

In 2023, it was announced that Ridley - whose recent movies include zombie horror We Bury The Dead (2025) and sports biopic Young Woman And The Sea (2024) - will reprise her role of Rey in a new Star Wars film that would explore the next chapter of her character in the franchise, though details and production timelines have yet to be confirmed.