Star Awards 2024: Jeremy Chan gets emotional over first-time Best Actor win

SINGAPORE - First-time winners nabbed the top acting awards at this year’s Star Awards.

Local broadcaster Mediacorp’s annual awards ceremony held at The Theatre at Mediacorp on April 21 gave out the Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor honours to Jeremy Chan, Kym Ng and Zhang Zetong respectively.

Fighting back the urge to cry on stage, Chan, 42, thanked his actress-wife Jesseca Liu for taking care of him during the filming of Best Drama Serial winner All That Glitters (2023).

He lost 16kg and followed a strict workout regimen to achieve a toned physique for his role as a muay thai fighter in the series.

Sporting a white suit that showed off his bare sculpted chest, Chan gave a shout-out to Liu in his acceptance speech: “Thank you for boiling eggs for me. I know you loved the chubby Jeremy of the past but now you have to get used to a more fit Jeremy.”

The celebrity couple took home three awards that night. Liu, 45, received her All-Time Favourite Artiste award alongside Ann Kok, 51 - bestowed on stars who have garnered 10 Top 10 Most Popular Artiste trophies. Both actresses received their 10th trophy in 2023 and no longer have to compete in the popularity categories. Chan won both Best Actor and Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste.