Star Awards 2024: All That Glitters wins Best Drama Serial

SINGAPORE – Mediacorp blockbuster drama All That Glitters won three awards, including the coveted Best Drama Serial, at the Star Awards 2024 Gala Night held at Zouk Singapore nightclub on April 15, leading the race at the upcoming Star Awards main ceremony on April 21.

The series, starring actors Desmond Tan, Jeremy Chan and Ayden Sng, also took home Best Director for Wong Foong Hwee and Best Screenplay for scriptwriter Ang Eng Tee.

All That Glitters follows the rags-to-riches story of three tight-knit friends, whose friendship begins to unravel as they chase their dreams to be rich and successful.

It was the most nominated show at this year’s Star Awards with 11 nods, including Best Actor for Tan and Chan, Best Actress for Chantalle Ng and Best Supporting Actor for Zhang Zetong.

Zhang, 31, said in a video shared on Mediacorp Redian’s Instagram account on April 15 that he would “princess hug” Chan, 42, on stage if All That Glitters won Best Drama Serial. Zhang kept his word when the result was announced.