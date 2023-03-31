Star Awards 2023: Your World In Mine wins Best Drama Serial, Best Theme Song

SINGAPORE – Critically acclaimed local drama Your World In Mine took home the Best Drama Serial award at the Star Awards 2023 Gala Dinner on Thursday, cementing its status as the hot favourite at the upcoming Star Awards main ceremony on April 9.
The series, about a family with an adult son who is intellectually disabled (played by actor Richie Koh), also snagged Best Theme Song for Your World, performed by Lennerd Lim.
The two awards added to the growing list of accolades for Your World In Mine, which was Singapore’s top-rated Chinese-language drama in 2022, as it also garnered good reviews for placing a strong focus on the struggles of families who have children with special needs.
The show was also nominated for Best Content at the Asia Contents Awards in Busan, South Korea, in October 2022.
In addition, Your World Is Mine is nominated for several other awards on April 9, including Best Actor for Koh and Desmond Ng, Best Actress for Huang Biren and Hong Ling, Best Supporting Actor for Zhu Houren as well as Best Supporting Actress for Xiang Yun and Lina Ng.
Among the awards handed out on Thursday was Best Radio Programme, which went to radio station Love 972’s The Breakfast Quartet for the third year in a row. It is co-hosted by Mark Lee, Dennis Chew, Marcus Chin and Chen Biyu.
On the variety front, Mr Zhou’s Ghost Stories @ Singapore Sightings, hosted by Chew, spooked its way to the top, winning Best Short-form Entertainment Programme.
In the show, Chew invites his celebrity friends and fellow Singaporeans to share their true, first-hand local ghostly encounters, as they revisit the sites together to further investigate the supernatural entities.
Dishing With Chris Lee, hosted by actor Christopher Lee, whipped up a storm to win Best Entertainment Programme.
It features the star cooking a few dishes to host his guests at a nostalgic kampung house, where they share life stories over hearty meals.
The gala dinner, held at the JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, was hosted by Chew and Hazelle Teo.
Guests were treated to renditions of Best Theme Song contenders by a line-up including Tasha Low, Edwin Goh, Benjamin Tan, Seow Sin Nee, Juin Teh and Jernelle Oh.
Actors Chen Hanwei, Xiang Yun, Pierre Png, Qi Yuwu and Koh also introduced their respective dramas in the running for Best Drama Serial before uniting to present the award.