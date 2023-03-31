Star Awards 2023: Your World In Mine wins Best Drama Serial, Best Theme Song

SINGAPORE – Critically acclaimed local drama Your World In Mine took home the Best Drama Serial award at the Star Awards 2023 Gala Dinner on Thursday, cementing its status as the hot favourite at the upcoming Star Awards main ceremony on April 9.

The series, about a family with an adult son who is intellectually disabled (played by actor Richie Koh), also snagged Best Theme Song for Your World, performed by Lennerd Lim.

The two awards added to the growing list of accolades for Your World In Mine, which was Singapore’s top-rated Chinese-language drama in 2022, as it also garnered good reviews for placing a strong focus on the struggles of families who have children with special needs.

The show was also nominated for Best Content at the Asia Contents Awards in Busan, South Korea, in October 2022.

In addition, Your World Is Mine is nominated for several other awards on April 9, including Best Actor for Koh and Desmond Ng, Best Actress for Huang Biren and Hong Ling, Best Supporting Actor for Zhu Houren as well as Best Supporting Actress for Xiang Yun and Lina Ng.