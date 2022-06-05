ST subscribers win tickets to Jurassic World Dominion premiere at USS

SINGAPORE - It was an enjoyable night out for five Straits Times subscribers, who won four tickets each to the premiere of Jurassic World Dominion on June 3.

The final instalment of the Jurassic World trilogy - set to open in cinemas on June 8 - was screened at Universal Studios Singapore (USS).

In the film, the stars of Jurassic World (2015) Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles in a world where dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans.

Sales engineer Alvin Chia, 44, was already planning to take his 11-year-old daughter Evelin to watch the movie during the school holidays, as they had caught the previous titles. Upon seeing the contest online, he decided to try his luck.

The father-daughter duo found the most memorable part of the night to be the interaction with the USS staff, who paraded about outside the cinema with models of dinosaurs, which made for a fun backdrop for photos.

Ms Jacklyn Goh, 54, also said the photo-taking session was her favourite part of the night. "The ambience was great," she added.

The marketing manager went in place of her nephew who had won the tickets. She found the movie to be extremely exciting, and was glad to be among the first few to catch the show.

In addition to the South-east Asian premiere tickets for Jurassic World Dominion, the five subscribers also each won a one-day ticket and express pass to USS.

