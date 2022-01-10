Squid Game's Oh Young-soo wins Best Supporting Actor at Golden Globes

Oh Young-soo played the old man Oh Il-nam, referred to as Player 001, in the global sensation Squid Game. PHOTO: NETFLIX
SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Korean veteran actor Oh Young-soo of Squid Game won the Best Supporting Actor in television category at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, held on Monday (Jan 10), Singapore time.

Referred to as Player 001, Oh played the old man Oh Il-nam in the global sensation Squid Game.

The 77-year-old actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor along with Brett Goldstein of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and Kieran Culkin of HBO's Succession.

